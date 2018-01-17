Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday ordered temporary forfeiture of N6,584,785,000; $222,000 and Aso Savings Limited shares valued at N2,028,800,000 believed to be proceeds of the sale by Power Holdings Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to the Federal Government.

The judge gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also ordered an interim forfeiture of 12 houses and plots of land located in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja believed to be corruptly acquired.

The EFCC alleged that the forfeited property is part of assets allegedly acquired by some former aides to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

They are Brigadier General Arogbofa (retd), chief of staff; Jonah Otunla, former accountant-general of the federation and Godknows Igali, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Others are Robert Azibaola (Jonathan’s cousin); Benjamin Dikki, former Director-General of Bureau for Public Enterprises and Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of State for Power.

They are accused of diverting N27, 188,232,208.20 proceeds of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria severance insurance premium.

The seized assets were discovered during “investigations into PHCN Severance Insurance Premium.”

The judge granted the motion in chambers on Tuesday after it was moved by EFCC’s lawyer, Ben Ikani.

In his ruling, Justice Dimgba directed the EFCC to publish the orders in any national daily within 14 days, following which any persons or organisations interested in the assets would be entitled to challenge the court orders.

He, thereafter, adjourned to February 6 for further hearing, a statement by Samin Amaddin, acting head of media & publicity for the EFCC.