Some Nigerian Pilgrims currently performing this year’s pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have joined thousands of other citizens at home in celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s returm from London.

The pilgrims, who are mostly female, were seen singing and dancing in the holy land in a video that went viral in the social media.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that similar scenarios were witnessed in different parts of Nigeria where thousands of youths stormed streets and roads celebrating President Buhari’s return.

The jubilation in the northeast is unprecedented.

In the Federal Capital Territory, jubilant youths blocked major highways along airport road, Nyanya-Mararaba-Keffi and some streets in Kubwa and Dutse in Bwari local government area of the FCT.

President Buhari, who had been on medical treatment in the United Kingdom for the past 100 days, was received by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and ministers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The governors at the airport included governors of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nyeson Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna state, Mr Barnabas Bala and Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

Others who welcomed him included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as well as other presidential aides.

Others at the airports are the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA) retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura, and other dignitaries from and within Abuja.

The President took a national salute from the Presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups were also singing and dancing to welcome him back home.

In Maiduguri jubilant youths women and children trooped to the streets to celebrate.

The youths in cheerful mood went round the metropolis, carrying posters, beating drums and chanting solidarity songs in Hausa “Baba Oyoyo and Sai Baba Buhari”, meaning welcome home and Up Buhari.

A cross section of the youths, who spoke with NAN, described the return of Buhari as “well come development”.

Mr. Elhassan Mustapha, one of the youths, said that they were holding a rally to celebrate the return of Buhari.

“We are happy and elated to celebrate Buhari’s return,” he said.

Aliyu Zain, another resident, described the development as “joyous’, and noted that God has blessed Nigeria by sending the president back in good health condition.

Zain expressed the hope that Buhari would continue with his work to provide employment, end insurgency and move Nigeria forward.

Also, Malam Danladi Danbatta, a civil servant, said that elders in the area had donated a ram and soft drinks to the youth, to enable them celebrate in good mood.

“I am happy and donated 20 cartons of soft drinks and one other person slaughtered a ram while others also donated soft drinks to the jubilant youths.

“We pray God to enrich his health to enable him serve the people better,” he said.

Danbatta called on Nigerians to support the president to enable him discharge his duties effectively.

Malam Said Abbah, another resident, also commended Nigerians for their support and understanding during the president’s absence.

NAN reports that the rally was peaceful and lasted for several hours in the evening.