Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and a coalition of civil society groups on Wednesday demanded the release of the Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, from detention.

The coalition joined the Shiite members to protest the continued incarceration of the cleric by the Department of State Services for the past two years.

The convener of the #OurMumuDonDo movement, Charlie Boy and the leader of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, participated in the sit-out at Maitama, Abuja where they lambasted the Federal Government for keeping the Shiite leader in custody in violation of a court order.

Charlie Boy stated that there is systemic failure in the county which he noted cannot be sustained, accusing the government of “ethnic hatred.”

Speaking in pidgin, the activist said, “The government should know that we are all Nigerians, what is happening in Nigeria today is not fair.

“This kind of systemic failure cannot even be sustained by the people who have created it. I have never seen the kind of ethnic hatred that I have seen in this present regime.”

“We can be called a shithole because we have animals in human clothing. My demand is simple, they should release the man,” he insisted.

Adeyanju condemned the government for detaining El-Zakyzaky in violation of a court order, noting that this showed that it had nothing but contempt for the rule of law.

A Shiite member, Sulaiman Ahmed, said the cleric was being held because of his stand against injustice, corruption and imperialism.

“We are not satisfied and we will not be satisfied until Sheik Zakyzaky is free from illegal and unconstitutional detention, until the perpetrators of Zaria massacre are brought to book,” he stated.

The police had last week arrested 52 IMN members for protesting the detention of the Shiite leader.

The command alleged that the protesters attacked citizens and police operatives with some bottles of improvised petrol-bomb, stones and catapult during the protest.