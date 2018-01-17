Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to take decisive action against the rampaging Fulani herdsmen before they wreak any havoc in the state.

They also called on Ikpeazu to ensure that what happened in Benue State last week in which 73 people were massacred by the Fulani herdsmen do not occur in Abia.

The group was reacting to reports of palpable fear and tension at Isiadu Ibeku community in Umuahia North local government following threats by armed Fulani herdsmen to invade the community over alleged refusal of people of the area to allow them to graze their cattle on their farmland.

Recall that Gov Ikpeazu said last week that his administration would not cede any portion of land in the state to the Fulani herdsmen for cattle colony as Abia was shortage of land and had not enough for its teeming farmers.

In a telephone conversation, the younger brother of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Prince Emmanuel Kanu said it was not enough for Ikpeazu to say his administration would not cede any portion of land of the state to the herders, but should move a step further to curtail their activities in the state.

“On Tuesday, the Fulani herdsmen threatened to attack Isiadu Ibeku community in Umuahia North because the villagers refused the herders to graze their cattle on their farm crops and the people have fled their community and are now living in fear. This is why I think it is not enough for Ikpeazu to say he will not cede any portion of land as cattle colony to the Fulani herdsmen, he should do something in concrete terms to ensure that the rampaging herdsmen do not repeat what happened in Benue, in Abia State.”

Kanu said any attempt to attack any community in Abia State by the Fulani herdsmen should be resisted, stressing that it was to checkmate the activities of the herdsmen that made IPOB form the vigilante group which the South East governors and their northern collaborators saw with a different lens and had to proscribe IPOB.

“Now that these governors in order to please their Northern lords have through the ‘Operation Python Dance’ killed Nnamdi Kanu and proscribed IPOB, they should in the same manner rise to the occasion of the security challenge posed by the Fulani herdsmen.”

Kanu berated the South East governors for not seeing the reality on ground when they proscribed IPOB which was a non violent organization, adding that they should as well advise the Federal Government to proscribe the Miyetti Allah which he said has cause mayhem across the country.