Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha was among those who have received the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Education, Printing and Publishing Sector award.

The maiden award was instituted in 2017 by LCCI’s tagged “Excellence in Education Award”.

Okorocha, represented by his Special Adviser/Liaison Officer, Lagos, Mr Nze Asimobi, said that the governor had transformed Imo into a citadel of hope for all children to be educated irrespective of their class.

“Today, he has 13 Rochas foundations spread across the length and breadth of Nigeria where 2,000 pupils are admitted every year into these institutions,” he said.

Asimobi explained that the Okorocha foundation offered free education, accommodation and feeding, for all children to have qualitative education.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the year award went to Prof. Rahamon Bello, VC, University of Lagos.

Bello, while receiving the award, gave assurance that UNILAG would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to improve the quality and standard of education in the nation.

“Education helps to move the innovation aspect of research,” he said.

Also, Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, a former VC of UNILAG, won the Tertiary Education Lifetime Award 2017.

Covenant University emerged best Private University while Maple Education Canada Inc. bagged the most reliable international education support service provider 2017.

The oldest serving teacher of the year plaque went to Mrs Adeconde Abiola, Senior Manager, Maharus-Deen Primary School, Bariga.

Mr John Akinpelu of Ilasan Senior Secondary School, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area emerged the oldest principal in service.

Earlier, Mr Olatunde Isaac, President, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Lagos branch, while delivering a lecture, called for inclusion of entrepreneurship education in secondary school curriculum to tackle unemployment.

In the keynote by Isaac is on “Creativity as a Driver for Entrepreneurship”. He said the growth of a nation depended on collective development of its citizens and entrepreneurial activities.

He, however, noted that survival of the economy depended on the creativity and innovations of the entrepreneur, hence, the need to inculcate the skills early into school children to revolutionise the nation’s economy.

“No country can survive without entrepreneurship skills,” he said.

Dr Nike Akande, President, LCCI in her opening speech, said that no nation could achieve meaningful development without investing in education, and commended the awardees for their efforts.

“One of the most sustainable ways to grow an economy is to invest in human capital development. Many leading economies of today have no natural resources endowment; but they have quality human capital. This underlines the fact that it is people that make things happen,” she said.

She was represented by her deputy, Mr Ruwase Paul.