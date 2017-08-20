The South East Governors Forum and Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia have welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi Governor, Chief David Umahi, on behalf of the forum, thanked God for granting the president, a divine healing.

Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, described the president’s healing as a great work of God and wished him total recovery as he assumes duty.

“I thank Nigerians for praying for the speedy recovery of the president and this shows that they are becoming more patriotic despite varying political lines.

“I call for more prayers and dedication to service from Nigerians because we can only achieve greatness through unity of purpose,” the statement read.

The forum cautioned against hate speeches by Nigerians and reiterated its readiness to protect lives and property of every Nigerian irrespective of tribe or religion.

“We call on governors of other regions to reciprocate this gesture for the attainment of desired peace in the country,” it read.

Meanwhile, some Nigerian pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have expressed happiness over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The pilgrims express their joy in an interview with the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Isa Mohammed, a pilgrim from Nasarawa State, said that the Almighty Allah has answered his prayers on Buhari who was away for over 100 days.

He said that the safe returned of President Buhari had attested to the fact that it was only Allah that have absolute control over life and death, adding that it was normal for every human being to fall sick.

Similarly, another pilgrim from Zamfara State, Mrs. Gwamma Abu, said it was a thing of joy for all patriotic citizens of Nigeria for the President to come back alive despite all the heresay about his health.

According to her, Buhari’s recovery has shown that it is only Almighty Allah who grants man good health whenever He decide.

”Buhari’s return has shown that Allah loves Nigeria, it is only agent of division and corrupt elements that will not happy that the President is back.

”For myself and other Nigerian pilgrims here in Medina, we’ll continue to pray for our President and call on those who wished him (Buhari) bad to have a rethink. ”

Imam Ismael Kamaru, a pilgrim from Osun States, who prayed for good health of Buhari, advised him to put the economy back on track, adding that was the only Sallah gift that Nigerians expect from the President.

”As you can see, we are holding special prayer session for him and glorifying Allah for his safe return.

”However, we appeal to the President to put the economy back on track so that Nigerians can enjoy the dividends of democracy.

”We believe that Almighty Allah who answered our prayers on him will help him to pilot the affairs of our great country to greater heights,” Kamaru said.

NAN recalls that President Buhari had left the country on May 7, after handing over power to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7am on Monday.

He was said to have thanked all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.