As President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country yesterday, a group of lawyers under the auspices, United Global Resolve for Peace, (UGRFP), has advised him to be patriotic and resign immediately.

President Buhari had been away in London for the past 105 days, receiving medical attention for an undisclosed ailment.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, the spokesman of UGRFP, Pelumi Olajengbesi, noted that there was nothing wrong if PMB takes the path of honour and hands over office to someone more capable to carry on the mantle of leadership for the benefit of national development.

He, however, lamented that even if the President was willing to step down due to his deteriorating health, quite a number of people around him would advise him not to quit the stage because of their desire to continually cling to power for selfish reasons.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari is patriotic enough, he is supposes to resign immediately and that is the demonstration of the highest character of patriotism.

But in Nigeria, we have an uncontrollable appetite for power and that is why we have allowed spineless entities hijack the instrumentalities of power and they tend to use it against the common masses.

“Even if the Nigerian President was willing to resign, the people around him, the so called cabal will not allow him to resign.

It is very clear that the Nigerian president is not fit; he is not capable of doing the job looking at his age and at his health situation. “I can assure you that within the next three to four weeks, Mr President will tell Nigerians that he needs to go and rest. Did we elect Mr. President to be resting?

“I think Mr. President should think of the option of resigning in a very glorious way. He has been presented with the opportunity of power and the opportunity of honour, I advise that he should take the path of honour,” he said.

While condemning the brutal attack on protesters who were campaigning for Buhari to return to the country or resign, Olajengbesi decried the growing rate of corruption and invasion of privacy by men of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, especially the indiscriminate search of mobile phones which has led to the death of 40 youths within the last two years.

He expressed concern that since the emergence of the current Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, cases of corruption and extortion by some men of the NPF has been on the increase, leading to a consistent decline of the NPF’s value system.

He therefore called on the Federal Government to restructure the NPF and save it from further decline.

“The Nigeria Police Force needs to be repaired; its value system is on the decline every day, it needs a good vibrant leadership that understands the challenges of the system and what should be put in place.

“We are calling on the Nigerian government and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to tame all those officers who are abusing the fundamental rights of Nigerians across the country.”