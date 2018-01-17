The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has promised to strengthen its relationship with the Dangote Industries Ltd. for efficient and effective service delivery.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the promise when the Honorary Adviser to the President/CEO of the company, Mr Joseph Makoju, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday at the FRSC Headquarters in Abuja.

Oyeyemi expressed delight at the visit and promised to establish a modern truck driving school for the company to train its drivers.

This, he said, had become necessary, in view of the number of trucks and fleets the company had.

“The company has about 7,000 trucks and fleets across the country for its operations

“So, it has become necessary for the drivers to receive sound and modern driving training to reduce the number of unfortunate accidents on our roads,” he said.

The corps marshal also promised to continue to support the company because of its contributions to the nation’s economy, especially in area of employment.

He also promised to establish a Driver’s License Centre in Obajana, Kogi, in conjunction with the State Government.

In his remarks, Makoju said the company had the largest haulage and fleet in Nigeria and Africa, adding that its operations were of a big interest to the corps’ operations, hence the need to strengthen ties between the two parties.

He noted the occurrence of some road accidents involving the company’s rucks, for which he said the corps had been very helpful.

“This is in the area of identifying the root causes and eliminating them with the ultimate aim of reducing such incidents to the barest minimum.

“I came to share the good news with the corps that cases of road accidents involving the industries’ trucks had been reduced to its barest minimum,”the honorary adviser said.

Makoju also promised to establish truck parks along critical corridors to serve as a kind of rest point for the drivers.

He also promised to replace three of the corps’ vehicles involved in a road crash with the company’s trucks, as well as adopt standard practice of using three number plates on the trucks instead of two, currently in practice.