Suspected herdsmen have killed six more people in Logo, Guma and Okpokwu Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed the attacks on Wednesday at the Government House in Makurdi.

Ortom disclosed this when he received a former military administrator of the state, Brigadier General Dominic Oneya (rtd), who led a delegation on a condolence visit to the governor.

Ortom said two women were reported killed in Guma LGA and two persons in Logo on Tuesday, stressing that pockets of killings were still going on.

The state was thrown into another round of mourning on Wednesday as he confirmed another set of killings by suspected herdsmen in Odidi and Ojokpailo in Okpokwu LGA, Channels TV reports.

The Governor reiterated his call on security agencies to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore whom he alleged were still issuing threats of resisting implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state.

He thanked General Oneya for identifying with people of the state in their trying moment, stressing that it was a demonstration of a true friend.

Ortom, however, noted that the crises between herdsmen and farmers had lingered for years without anyone coming up with a bold step to address the issues.

He further stressed that implementing the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law was targeted at finding a permanent solution to the challenge in the state.