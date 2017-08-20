More than 100 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the communities around the air force base benefited from a free medical service offered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday.

The free medical outreach, which held at the Logistics Command Air force base Ikeja, was part of activities by the United States Air Forces Africa/NAF Co-host African Partnership Flight (APF) that began on August 14 and ended Friday.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who spoke at the ceremony, said that the APF was designed to a build strong partnership to foster regional stability and security.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya, said that the exercise was aimed at fostering security through formal alliances, partnership and exchange of ideas among African air forces.

He said: “I strongly believe that the specific objectives of this five-day event, which culminated in a free medical outreach to about 100 IDPs, have been largely achieved.

“I hope you will utilise the knowledge acquired to enhance the present effort at providing appropriate medical care in and outside the theatre of operation in the sub-region particularly to counter insurgency operation in the Lake Chad region and North Eastern Nigeria.

“I particularly wish to express my gratitude to the United States Air Force Europe Command for selecting Nigeria as co-host of this event and to our sister African countries for coming here to share their experiences.”

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mansur Dan-Ali said that the motivation of the programme was aimed at capacity building and mutual cooperation.

The guest of honour Dan-Ali, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Danjuma Sheni, said: “The success in overcoming various security challenges confronting African countries depended on joint operation with neighbouring and allied countries.

“This is more so as the enemy in today’s wars appear to be largely the same, terrorism, and its range of operation cuts across boundaries of nations. Immediate examples are the Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab insurgencies in the North East Nigeria and Horn of Africa respectively.

“As sister and allied nations, we must therefore begin to evolve ways of thinking and training together, developing common doctrines and harnessing human and material resources to achieve set objective.”

Other African countries that participated in the training included Chad, Niger and Benin Republic-a multilateral military-to-military engagement designed to boost African cooperation in aviation.

One of the beneficiaries of the free medical outreach, Mr. Muhammadu Audu, expressed appreciation to the force for the gesture.

Another beneficiary, Mr Abdulazeez Aliyu said that he was happy for the gesture and prayed that the force would continue to succeed in its constitutional roles.