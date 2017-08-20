The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed joy at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom, saying the President’s return is a nation’s hope fulfilled.

In a statement by his Media Office, Tinubu, who is at present abroad, said Buhari had always been a man of moral fortitude and discipline.

The statement read, “President Buhari’s return to the country is an answer to our prayers. President Buhari has always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication. These attributes have helped him battle medical challenges. These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.

“President Buhari has demonstrated time and again his devotion to this nation. His love for the country and the realisation that he has a mission to fulfil by providing security and prosperity to all Nigerians has compelled him to return home.”

Tinubu added that Buhari’s return after more than 100 days in the UK is both real and symbolic.

“We all must renew our faith in our collective purpose and rededicate ourselves to a nation indivisible and united in reconstructing our political economy so that it provides a decent and good life to all our people.

“On this day, it is even more heartening to think of the things that can now be achieved with President Buhari back,” he added.