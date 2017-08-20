The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said that it will not relent in the fight against graft despite Wednesday’s attack on its Abuja office.

The South-South Zonal Head of EFCC, Mr. Ishaq Salihu, who said this while speaking in a telephone interview on Saturday, explained that the commission would be more committed in its fight against corruption.

Salihu noted that though a former head of the EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, was attacked in the past, it did not stop the EFCC from carrying out its responsibilities.

He added that the current EFCC Acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, would also not be intimidated by the action of the gunmen that attacked the commission’s office in Abuja.

“The EFCC will never be deterred by their (gunmen) action. If you know our chairman (Ibrahim Magu) and the position of the commission over the years, this is just a further impetus on the commission to do more.”