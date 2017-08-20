Preparation has reached advanced stage by members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independent Movement (MASSOB-BIM) to celebrate the 18th anniversary the group.

The celebration, slated to hold on September 13th, in Onitsha, Anambra State, would used by the group to drum up support for the actualisation of Biafran Republic being doubly agitated by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

To the effect, hundreds of Biafran supporters have been mobilised across Delta State, including those in Delta North, Delta South and Delta Central, to match across the Asaba end of the River Niger Bridge to the neighbouring Onitsha.

While they said the line up events for the celebration excludes violent agitation and political undertone, they said it was not a ploy to destabilise the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The Coordinator of the group in Delta North, Chief Chinedu Amaifeobu, in a statement he jointly signed with the Zonal Commander of MASSOB in Delta North, Ignatius Adili-Ajana, in Asaba yesterday, dissociated their group from the ‘sit-at-home’ declaration against the election by their sister body.

“What we preach is nonviolent agitation. Politics should be separated from agitation for self-determination and the right to address ourselves as Biafrans. We are not against the election coming up in Anambra State. So, the anniversary is going to witness a peaceful demonstration to press home our demand for freedom from the Nigeria government”.

The statement strongly condemned the political twist in the struggle, commending their leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, for propagating the gospel of Biafran emancipation adopting non-violent approach, even as it urged Uwazuruike to remain steadfast in the agitation.