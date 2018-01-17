The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has said that he will personally ensure that any corrupt official in his government is jailed.

He said any government appointee, including commissioners, civil servants found to be involved in any act of corruption or fraud would be made to face the full weight of the law.

The governor said he had put measures in place to fish out bad eggs in his government.

A Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media and strategic communication, Mr Oliver Okpala, on Wednesday in a statement in the state capital, Awka, said the governor stated this during an executive council meeting.

Obiano said the era of “business as usual” was over.

He said the year 2018 was one that his administration would embark on a lot of work that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

The Governor vowed that any member of the workforce for the implementation of his development agenda found wanting would be handed over to anti-corruption agencies.

He said “Thorough checks and monitoring would be mounted on the activities of government officials in order to fish out the corrupt or fraudulent ones for immediate prosecution by ICPC and EFCC.

“With the new mandate given to me by the electorate to govern them for the next four years, I will ensure that the welfare of the masses is given top priority like never before.

“It will not be business as usual and therefore I call for change of attitude by workers in the state.

“I will work harder during my second term to justify the confidence overwhelmingly reposed in me by the people.

“I charge permanent secretaries in all ministries to live up to expectations or be shown the way out.

The Governor said he would be embarking on regular visits to government offices to assess the level of commitment.

He frowned at the activities of some staff of the state ministry of lands whose mode of operations he said portrayed “elements of shadiness”.