The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, summoned Minister of State for Petroleum, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, and the Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, over the payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with approval from the National Assembly.

The duo are expected to appear before the House committees on Finance and Petroleum (Down Stream) to explain where they got authorisation to expend over N300 billion on subsidy payment in 2017.

Kachikwu and Baru are also expected to give accounts of how the subsidy payment was made.

This was sequel to a motion moved by Hon. Sunday Karimi at Wednesday’s plenary.