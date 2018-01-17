The battle over the ownership of Daily Times Nigeria (DTN) has landed two brothers in prison custody following an order of an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court.

The two brothers, Fidelis Anosike and Noel Anosike, were docked before the Chief Magistrate Court, in Mpape, over alleged criminal conspiracy, theft, impersonation, cheating and forgery.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), dated January 16, 2018, the offences are punishable under section 96, 321, 286 and 362, respectively, of the Penal Code Law.

Chief Magistrate Azubuike Ukagu remanded the two borthers in Kuje prison after rejecting their bail applications.

The FIR said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was informed about the alleged offences by Sen. Ikechukwu Obiorah through a criminal complaint that the two brothers committed felony by impersonating as the current directors of the Daily Times Nigeria Plc.

“That while acting in that purported capacity opened bank accounts numbers 1011170409 at Zenith bank, 4090512749 at Skye Bank and 0482000454 at Ecobank Nigeria Plc in the name of DTN and operated same as well as in that same capacity collected the sum of N1, 103, 160, 304. 04.

“You also not being directors of DTN held yourselves out as current directors and published newspaper titles belonging to DTN and offered same for sale to the general public and in the same capacity above organised DTN’s anniversary celebration and heroes award on May 16, 2017 and fraudulently and deceptively collected monies from members of the public.

“You equally while holding yourselves out as current directors, collected rents from the properties belonging ‎to Daily Times Nigeria Plc to the turn of N240, 000. You also cheated senator Ikechukwu Obiorah by fraudulently collecting N1000, 000.000 for a non-existing printing factory at Lugbe, FCT, Abuja and thereby committed the offences named above.”