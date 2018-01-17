The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zaria Unit Command, is to collaborate with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to check increasing number of illegal motor parks in Zaria.

Alhaji Muktar Zubairu, the new FRSC Unit Commander made the disclosure Wednesday in an interview in Zaria.

Zubairu said the move was necessary in view of the fact that new illegal motor parks are springing up across the town.

The unit commander said: “We are working together with NURTW to reduce the number of illegal motor parks in Zaria, if possible we remove all of them.

“This is because, presently, you cannot even count the number of motor parks in Zaria. This will enable us centralise the parks, so that we can just have one or two,” Zubairu said.

According to him, the essence of the move is to be able to provide lasting solution to the menace.

Zubairu sought the cooperation of the media to enable the unit command discharge its responsibilities efficiently and effectively.

“For any organisation such as ours to succeed, such organisation requires the support and cooperation of the media.

“Because you are the mouth-piece of the society, endeavorur to balance any report or complaints related to the corps before going to press.

“Our doors will always remain opened to you for enquirers in case of any complaints,” he assured.

On expectations and 2018 strategic plan, Zubairu said the corps plans to ensure reduction in accident rate to less than 15 per cent and reduce fatality rate to less than 25 per cent.

“Our objective is to have accident-free year in 2018, if not possible, we want accident rate to be reduced to less than 15 per cent, while fatality to be less than 25 per cent.”

NAN reports that Alhaji Muktar Zubairu, who was recently posted to Zaria Unit Command took over from Abdulkadir Ahmad, who was moved to Abuja.