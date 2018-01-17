The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Mr. Babafemi Ojudu, has urged herdsmen to embrace the modern, systematic and technological way of rearing cattle in the country.

Ojudu gave the advice while briefing newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He explained that the adoption of modern techniques for rearing cows would end the recurring violent clashes between the herdsmen and farmers in some states, especially in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa.

The presidential aide urged both parties to embrace peace and find a lasting solution to the crisis.

Ojudu said: “I think we need to plan on how to embrace modern, systematic and technological way of rearing cattle in the country.

“The way out of the crisis is not even a short time solution, because the herdsmen need to be enlightened on the modern techniques, but what Nigerians think about is short term solution.

“Perhaps, Nigeria does not even have one third of cows that South Africa has, neither do we have one third of what Brazil has.

“These countries are adopting modern ways of rearing their cattles without infringing on farmlands.”

Ojudu commiserated with the Benue people over the recent attacks which led to the death of no fewer than 70 people, describing it as a very tragic incident for the country.

“Nobody, including the president can be happy for the tragic killings by the herdsmen.

“I know the president will be troubled that this ugly incident was happening in the country he so much loved.

“Mr President is a patriot per excellent and a man that is so much passionate about Nigeria and he believes that Nigeria must continue to remain one,” he said.