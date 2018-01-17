Katsina State Government says it has expended over N7 billion to construct 200km roads across the state.

Alhaji Tasiu Dandagoro, the Katsina Commissioner of Works disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said the state government constructed the roads to assist the rural dwellers to transport their farm produce to markets.

“The Gov. Masari Administration has completed all the unfinished road projects inherited from the immediate past administration.

“Some of the road projects were awarded and barely started on the eve of the Governor Shema Administration departure on May 29, 2015.

“Some of the road projects completed by the Gov. Masari administration included Katsayal to Baure to Babban mutum in Daura Zone.

“Other roads included Eka to Kuraye to Yarganji in Katsina Zone and Sheme to Daudawa road projects in Funtua Zone” he said.

The commissioner said the government had awarded road project from Sakuntumi to Yalwa and Dayi to Garbajau road project in 2017.

Dandagoro said that the government had included five road projects in the 2018 budget to alleviate the suffering of the rural dwellers in the state.

Katsina State government included road projects as part of the five priority sectors the Katsina State.