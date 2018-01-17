The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has stated that herdsmen have killed about 14,000 people from both Plateau and Benue states in recent times.

Lalong said this on Tuesday during a condolence visit to his counterpart in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom, at the Government House, Makurdi.

Lalong, who was represented by the Plateau State Commissioner for Town Planning, Mr Festus Fwanter, led about 30 persons from Plateau to Benue State, including members of the Plateau State Elders Forum.

Lalong said, “We are both the food basket of the nation and we have both lost over 7,000 people each to herdsmen attacks, as what happened in Guma, Logo and other parts of Benue State is also happening in Bassa, Jos North and Jos South of Plateau State; and still happening till date.’

“Plateau and Benue should set aside all our differences to find a lasting solution to these killings.”

Ortom, who commended the government of Plateau State for the visit and stated that Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states had challenges that bound them together. They include poverty, underdevelopment and insecurity.

He added that anything that affected one state had affected all the three states, stressing that the challenges were beyond them.