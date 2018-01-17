Stakeholders Committee on Prison Reforms and Prison Decongestion has facilitated the release of 458 inmates in Kaduna State.

The special panel, which was inaugurated on October 31, 2017, by Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), is under the chairmanship of Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello.

It was charged with the mandate to “fast track the decongestion of prisons, particularly inmates convicted with option of fines.”

The members of the panel were received by Kaduna State Controller of Prison, Yazidu Alhassan, during their official assignments in the state.

Cases of convicted prison inmates were reviewed and the minister paid fines for the release of 42 inmates in Kaduna Prison and 34 others in Zaria Prison.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State also paid fines for 382 inmates of both Kaduna and Zaria prisons.

Chairman of the Committee, Justice Bello, called on the released inmates to be of good behaviour.

as they rejoined their family members and friends.

He further admonished them to stay away from bad company that has the ability of luring them into criminal acts, and commended the prison authorities for “correctional tutoring.”

manifested in the orderliness displayed by the inmates throughout the exercise and the cleanliness of the prison environment.

The representative of the Controller General of prison, ACG Abubakar Garba, appreciated the efforts of the committee and Kaduna State government towards decongesting the prison.