Gov.. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has directed security agencies in the state to search for explosives following the explosion that rocked Okpella community of the state.

Obaseki gave the directive after listening to the traditional ruler of Okpella, His Royal Highness, Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, Andrew Dirisu, and chiefs from the different clans in the community who visited the governor on Tuesday in Benin.

The governor specifically asked the Commissioner of Police and the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) in the state to commence the investigation.

He said the report of a bomb explosion in Okpella community, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state, was disheartening and must be investigated.

Obaseki also directed the security agencies to search for other weapons and disarm the militia group operating in the community.

“We cannot pretend that things are fine. We must move arms out of private hands in that community and ensure peace returns to that domain.

“Your Royal Highness, if not for the explosion that rocked the community where one person died, you would not have known that explosives of such nature were in private hands in your domain.

“In the last one year Okpella has recorded the highest rate of incidents in the state and I cannot sit down without taking action,” the governor said.

He assured that his administration would do all within its power to ensure that all residents in the state are safe and secures, promising to nip the worrisome trend in Okpella in the bud.

Obaseki recalled the attack on his convoy by suspected members of BUA Surveillance Group during his recent visit to the palace of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, and described the attack as “unacceptable and an attack on the Edo Government’’.

He urged the managing director of BUA International Limited to explain his role in the alleged sponsorship of a militia group in the community.

Earlier, the traditional ruler commended Obaseki for his visionary leadership style exemplified by his consistent and swift responses to issues that threaten the peace of the state.

Dirisu called on the governor to put in place an alternative dispute resolution mechanism to address the Dangote-BUA dispute, though the case was before a competent court.