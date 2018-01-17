The Oyo State Government on Tuesday offered cash rewards of N100,000 each, to 34 civil servants that were outstanding in the performance of their duties.

The State also presented certificates of excellence to nine Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awardees got the recognition during the 2018 Annual Inter-Religious Service held at the governor’s office car park in Ibadan.

NAN reports that 15 workers bagged special awards while 19 bagged the award of Most Efficient Civil Servant in various MDAs.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, in a remark, said that promotion in the MDAs would, henceforth, be based on performance and service delivery.

Ajimobi said that each of the recipients would receive N100,000 apart from the certificate of meritorious services issued to them.

He assured workers of his administration’s readiness to clear salary arrears within the next three months.

“Your cooperation and commitment to work has been very wonderful and we must ensure that we do not owe salaries.

“In the face of scarce financial resources, government has now become a serious business because you have to ask yourself how you intend to make the state better than you met it,’’ he said.

The governor, who tasked the workers on efficiency and excellent service delivery, said that there were many workers who had the potential to move the state to greatness.

Ajimobi said that the State Health Insurance Scheme would, effective from January 2018, be compulsory for all civil servants, adding that everyone would also enjoy regular check up.

He described Mr Soji Eniade, the State’s Head of Service, who would retire on Feb. 7, as “a quintessential manager of human resources”.

“Eniade is an excellent manager of human resources and has displayed high level of efficiency worthy of emulation. He is an epitome of efficiency,’’ he said.

The governor announced the appointment of Eniade as his Executive Assistant upon retirement.

Earlier in his remarks, Eniade had encouraged workers to be more committed, dedicated, loyal and hard working.

“I charge you all not to engage in any act or activity that is detrimental or inimical to the aims and aspirations of the state government.

“You must put in your very best in ensuring that the achievements of the present administration are built upon and not wasted. Let us keep raising the bar of good governance,’’ he said.

Eniade lamented the high level of decadence in public service, “especially the poor attitude and misconduct of workers at all levels in the civil service.

He stated that the level of productivity was not commensurate with funds committed to payment of salaries and wages.

“The Performance Evaluation System in the Public Service will soon be reviewed. In the new arrangement, emphasis will be placed more on productivity, relevance and value addition to governance in the state.

“The era of mass promotion is about to end. Performances will be measured with commensurate reward. Only those who merit promotion would be promoted. The days of ineptitude are over,’’ he said.

He appreciated and thanked the governor for bringing to fore his expertise, dexterity, competence, professionalism and tenacity in his management of public service in the state.

“At the start of Year 2017, there was a salary deficit of seven months. Today, to the relief of all, the deficit has been reduced to one month. If not for the brilliant decision of the governor, the situation would have been more devastating.’’

Alhaji Rufai Bello, Chief Imam of Government House Mosque, and Bishop Ademola Moradeyo, Chairman, State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), in their remarks, charged workers to respect constituted authority.

They admonished workers to embrace discipline, diligence and absolute commitment to their various duties.

NAN reports that the event, which was attended by members of the State Executive Council, featured praise worships and prayer sessions.