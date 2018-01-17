Presidency has said there were no cases of violation of the country’s sacred constitution.

In a reaction to a statement made by Dr Musa Asake, General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), presidency said that there had also not been threat to nation’s democracy and constitution.

A statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja, said it was totally wrong for Asake to pass judgment on decision or actions of the Buhari led administration.

According to Shehu, the CAN Scribe who made his allegations during a news conference he addressed failed to provide valid evidence to justify his claims of constitutional violations

“Our attention has been drawn to reports of a news conference by General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Musa Asake, in which he passed a judgment on the constitutionality of certain actions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Unfortunately, he could not cite any valid cases of constitutional violations. President Muhammadu’s government poses no threat to the country’s democracy and Constitution.

“There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this President.’’

The presidential aide advised Asake to always shun acts capable of creating socio-political unrest, and stick to his religious duties.

“The respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.’’

Meanwhile, Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, has promised early conclusion of the ongoing Constitution amendment exercise to ensure better governance and greater future for Nigeria.

Ekweremadu in a press statement by his Special Adviser (Media) said that the Constitution Alteration Bills currently before the State Houses of Assembly were very critical to the nation’s development and therefore urged the States legislators to uphold national interest and follow their conscience.

He explained: “Currently before the State Assemblies are bills for compulsory saving of 10 per cent of revenues paid into the Federation Account and which must not be tampered with for at least five years in order to build a saving culture for rainy days.

“Reduction of the period within which a President or Governor may authorise the withdrawal of monies from the Consolidated Revenue Fund in absence of an Appropriation Act or budget from six to three months, a uniform tenure of three years for Local Government Councils, financial autonomy for State Assemblies as well as abrogation of State Joint State Local Government Account and establishment of a Consolidated State Revenue Fund from which the Assemblies and Local Governments would directly access their funds.

“Others include a 30-day timeframe from the day of inauguration within which the President or Governor must submit the names of ministerial or commissioner nominees to the National Assembly or State Assemblies along with their proposed portfolios, independent candidacy, reduction of age qualification for the office of the President from 40 years to 35 years, reduction of the age qualification for the offices of House of Representatives and State Assembly from 35 to 25, and setting a timeframe for the determination of pre-election matters, among other critical electoral reforms.”