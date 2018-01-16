The Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Aleibiri, Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state is set to commence academic session from September 2018.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Jonathan Obuebite, who disclosed this to newsmen, said that work would soon commence on the land allocated for building of the State Polytechnic.

Speaking during a courtesy call to the Alei of Aleibiri, HRH Simon Micah Ebebi and members of his council, Obuebite said that construction work would commence immediately on the site allotted by the community while academic activities would commence by September 2018.

Obuebite also called on the traditional ruler and his council members to map out the areas allotted for the institution to facilitate the processing of Certificate of Occupancy to avoid any misunderstanding in the future.

He also called on those persons who are currently living in government-owned buildings in the community to vacate them.

The commissioner also commended the community for the temporary site that has been donated and assured them that when the polytechnic commences it would open up the community to both locals and foreigners.

He, however, called on the people of Aleibiri community to maintain the existing cordial relationship between the present administration and the community especially with the establishment of the Polytechnic in the area.

After the meeting with the Alei and members of his cabinet, Obuebite inspected the existing government property in the community that has been marked for renovation and used as a temporary site for the polytechnic and the permanent site donated by the community.

The Rector, Dr. Promise Meibina, and Chairman Bayelsa State Polytechnic governing council, Senator John Brambayefa, and members of the council were on the entourage of the Education Commissioner.