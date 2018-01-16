Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, on Tuesday reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to cooperate with the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

Nicholas gave the assurance when the Task Force Commander MNJTF, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, visited the Military Command and Control Centre, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Rogers said that the command was working in collaboration with the MNJTF in the ongoing clearance operation to route out remnant of Boko Haram insurgents in North-East and Lake Chad region.

“The meeting is to rob minds on the ongoing operations. We have soldiers in the frontline conducting the ongoing operation.”

Irabor added that the visit was to enable them to interact with the Theatre Commander on how to check the common security threats and enhance peace in the region.

He disclosed that he had earlier paid a similar visit to military commands in Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

The Task Force Commander added that the visiting teams comprised commanders of various military formations working under the MNJTF.

The MNJTF was constituted by countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), to check security threats by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The participating countries are Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, Chad and Benin Republic.

Nigerian troops under the operation DEEP PUNCH II, liberated about 1,000 persons from Boko Haram captivity in the Lake Chad region in the past two weeks.

The troops killed several insurgents, wounded many others, including its factional leader, Mamman Nur, while many others fled the ongoing military offensive in the region.

The troops also recovered high calibre weapons, trucks, animals and other items from the insurgents.