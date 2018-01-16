The Adamawa Commission of Inquiry on the recent communal conflicts in Numan and Demsa Local Government areas of the state has commenced public sitting.

Declaring the sitting open on Tuesday in Yola, Adamu Hobon, the Chairman of the commission, said that the commission was not a criminal or civil trial body.

Mr. Hobon, a retired judge of the Federal High Court, said the body was to find the causes of the crises and proffer lasting solution to them.

“We are urging the general public, particularly those affected directly or indirectly, to co-operate with the commission by appearing before it.

“It is only in this way that the commission can do it job effectively,” he said.

The chairman said that the commission would deal with anyone found to have given false evidence or who threaten persons giving evidence according to the law.

Mr. Hobon urged journalists to be professional in their reports and avoid sensational reportage that could affect the good intention of the commission.

The six-member commission was inaugurated on December 13, 2017 and has six weeks, from the date of first sitting, to submit its report.