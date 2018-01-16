The federal government has said that the decision to use the solar-powered electronic voting machine invented by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the 2019 general election rests with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, stated that though INEC was impressed with the e-voting device developed by one of its agencies, NASENI, but stressed that the final decision rests with the electoral umpire whether to use in next year’s election or in 2023.

Onu made this known at a press conference in Abuja Tuesday where he revealed that the success of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo held last year has spurred the ministry to begin preparation in earnest for the 2018 edition holding from March 5 to 9 at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

He added that preparations are in top gear and a letter has already been dispatched to President Muhammadu Buhari to be the guest of honour at the event.

Asked about the impression of INEC about the device and if it would be used during the 2019 general election, Onu stated: “We went to INEC; they were very impressed; we did not allow media for obvious reasons. A committee was set up and made up of staff of INEC and that of the ministry. That committee has been working, it’s being quite slow for certain reasons I didn’t want to say here.”