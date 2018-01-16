The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has cut off fuel supply to the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Addressing a press conference in Maiduguri, the Borno State commander of the security outfit, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the fuel supply to the insurgents was cut off by his command during its recent operation along the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

He said during the operation, the latest tactics of fuel supply to the insurgents was unearthed and subsequently smashed.

Ibrahim said some commercial vehicles plying Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu highway devised the tactic of filling kegs with petrol and wrapping them in a sack, after which they drop it at designated spots beside the road where the insurgents pick them up and drop their money.

Ibrahim, who regretted that they were unable to arrest any suspect in the act as they took to their heels on sighting men of his command, showed some of the kegs filled with petrol wrapped in sacks to journalists.