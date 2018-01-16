Mr Chukwunwike Osahon, winner of the N20 million Give ‘n’ Take National Jackpot was presented with the cheque on Tuesday.

Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director General, National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), made the presentation at the National Jackpot studio in Abuja, according to a statement signed by Mr Princewill Aninwobodo, Media Officer Give ‘n’ Take.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Director Enforcement and Compliance NLRC, Barrister Sajo Mohammed, said that it was the first time such a huge amount was won.

“This is the first time that a Nigerian was presented with a cheque of N20 million as a Jackpot winner.

“The cheque presentation is a remarkable event as it has gone a long way to show that lottery is all about wealth creation,” he said.

He also commended the transparency exhibited by operators of the Give’n’Take National Jackpot in selecting a winner and for the company policy on quick winning payout.

The DG stated that Give’n’Take lottery was being monitored regularly, urging other lottery operators to take a cue from Give’n’Take and ensure that they pay their winnings promptly.

Osahon thanked Give’n’Take for making his dream come through.

He said he will keep playing the game to win more prizes.

The N20million winner revealed that he had been playing the Give’n’Take National lottery from June 2017, but just got lucky in December.

Meanwhile, Borno emerged as the first state Powerball with a winning Jackpot combination number of 21-30-23-08-19 in the first Draw for the year, according to Aninwobodo.

The media officer said that “a total of 586 players won other prizes using POS with our agent’s nationwide and web play in the 2018 Week 1 National Jackpot Draw.”