An FCT High Court Maitama on Tuesday reserved ruling in a no-case-submission filed by Dr Fortune Feberesima, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Chief Physician.

The EFCC accused Fiberesima of abusing his position as the chief physician to the president in 2012, and awarded contracts valued at N258.9 million and N36.9 million, respectively to a company where he has interests.

He was arraigned on a six- count charge, bordering on abuse of office.

Justice Peter Affen reserved ruling to a date that would be communicated to the counsel in the matter after they adopted their addresses on the no- case- submission.

At the last sitting Mr Granville Alibo (SAN), Fiberesima’s counsel informed the court of their intention to make a no- case submission.

At the resumed sitting on Tuesday, Alibo in his submission said that there is no degree of proof that the defendant was a public or civil servant where the provision of extant laws and rules apply.

“The case of the prosecution is placed on supposition and speculations “this man worked with Jonathan and should be walking, “he said.

He urged the court to uphold the no case submission and enter judgment in favour of the defendant.

Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Mukhatar Ahmed urged the court to set aside the no- case- submission and rule in favour of the prosecution for the defence to enter his defence.

“From the totality of evidence, it is our humble belief that a prima facie case has been established against the defendant.

EFCC alleged the offences were contrary and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The contracts were reclamation of land at the State House Medical Centre for N358.9 million and supply of medical consumables at N36.9 million.

He was granted bail on April 25 on the same condition as EFCC administrative bail of two directors in government service with landed property in Abuja.

In addition, he was to deposit his international passport with the court’s registrar.