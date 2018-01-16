The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday arraigned a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, for allegedly laundering a sum of N650m.

Akinjide was arraigned alongside Senator Ayo Adeseun and Chief Olanrewaju Otiti before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The EFCC, in the 24 charges filed against the defendants, alleged that they collected the sum of N650m from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

The anti-graft agency claimed that they ought to have “reasonably known that the money formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.”

Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, said they acted contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2012, and were liable to punishment under Section 15(3) and 4 of the same Act.