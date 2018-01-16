The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured a conviction against one Chisom Alex for using the internet to fraudulently swindle unsuspecting Nigerians of their money.

Chisom, a 36-year old, was dragged before Honourable Justice A. Enebeli of a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port-Harcourt after one of his victims, a student, sent in a petition to the commission alleging that the convict had swindled her of N250, 000.00.

Investigations also revealed that the convict had also defrauded a banker of another sum of money.

ICPC, in a two-count charge, accused Chisom of fraudulent receipt of property, an offence that was contrary to Section 13 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 68 of the same Act.

Chisom, however, pleaded guilty to the charges and the trial judge in his ruling stated that the accused had demonstrated remarkable remorse for the offence by refunding the respective victims and also saved the court’s precious time by pleading guilty.

The trial judge, therefore, sentenced the convict to community service while warning him to steer clear of a life of crime.