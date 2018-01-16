Kebbi State branch of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 2,150 unemployed youths across the 21 local government areas of the state in various vocational skills.

Coordinator of the NDE in the state, Alhaji Mohammad Altine Zogirma, disclosed this, on Tuesday, while briefing journalists on the activities of the agency in the state.

Zogirma noted that the youths training commenced December last year following its approval by the management of the NDE under the leadership of its Director-General, Dr. Nasiru Ladan Argungu.

Zogirma also explained that those that specialised in cosmetology had concluded their trainings, while others on various vocational skills are still going through trainings under the tutelage of NDE.

According to Zogirma, “These trainees were selected from all the 21 Local Government Areas in the state. They are to be trained in Cosmetology, Computer applications, furniture making vulcanizing, shoes and bags making, fashion design, barbing among others.

“This training was facilitated by the Kebbi State Government, state and national assembly members, traditional rulers ,a minister from the state, and some youths organizations in the state. These facilitators provided the trainees an enabling environment in all the 21 local government areas in the state”.

He added that “the purpose of this training is to fulfill NDE mandate of combatting mass unemployment and creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state “.