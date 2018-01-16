Mr Vikas Swarup, the India High Commissioner to Canada, has said that Commonwealth of Learning (COL)’s Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) is suitable for skill acquisition.

COL’s Communication Manager, Dr Obinna Okwelume, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, said that Swarup was upbeat that MOOCs would boost employability.

Okwelume said that Swarup visited COL’s headquarters on Monday to familiarise himself the organisation’s staff.

“COL meets a very important lacuna in India and its work impacts people on the ground.

“COL’s MOOCs for development has increased access to learning and has the capacity to provide the required skills for employability among Indians and other citizens of the Commonwealth,’’ the statement quoted Swarup as saying.

The communication manager said that COL’s President, Prof. Asha Kanwar, briefed the High Commissioner on COL’s work in Member States, particularly India.

Kanwar told the High Commissioner that COL supported governments, institutions and organisations to expand the scale, efficiency and quality of learning by leveraging open, distance and technology-based approaches.

She highlighted COL’s belief that learning must lead to economic growth, social inclusion and environmental conservation.

In their remarks, COL Vice President Dr K. Balasubramanian and other colleagues stated that COL’s work was important in helping Member States improve educational capability.

Balasubramanian informed the High Commissioner that through COL’s work, women in India had received millions of dollars in credits to support their businesses and shape their own futures.

Okwelume said that Swarup was accompanied by the Consul-General of India in Vancouver, Ms Abhilasha Joshi.

COL is an intergovernmental organisation created by Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote the development and sharing of open learning and distance education knowledge, resources and technologies.

Hosted by the Government of Canada and headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, COL is the world’s only intergovernmental organisation solely concerned with the promotion and development of distance education and open learning.

COL empowers people through learning that leads to economic growth, social inclusion and environmental conservation.