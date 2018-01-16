A 42-year-old dispatch rider, Olayemi Olalekan, is facing trial at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing his employer’s N1.1 million.

The accused has, however, been released on bail in the sum of N500, 000.

Olalekan was arraigned on a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghre, who gave the ruling, also granted him two sureties in like sum.

Oghre said the sureties must show evidence of means of livelihood and acceptable identification cards.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Ibijoke Akinpelu, told the court that the accused committed the offence between November and December 2017 at 56B, Moleye St., Alagomeji Yaba.

Akinpelu said Olalekan, who was hired as a dispatch rider by MAX Delivery Ltd to deliver parcels to customers, had failed to remit monies paid by customers into the company’s account.

The accused converted the monies totalling N1.1 million to personal use, he said.

The offence contravened Section 287 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

NAN report that the section prescribes seven years imprisonment for offenders.

The case was adjourned until March 7 for trial.