The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, said yesterday that the situation in the troubled Benue State required special intervention from security operatives in the mould of Operation Python Dance carried out in the South East and Operation Crocodile Smile in the South–South combined.

Speaking during a special service to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, the cleric challenged the Nigerian security operatives to apply similar measures used in unmasking those behind the brutal killings of over 20 worshippers on the New Year’s eve at Omoku, Rivers State in fishing out those behind the Benue massacre.

According to him, mere deployment of officers and men of the Nigeria Police to the troubled state may not yield the desired result.

He said: “Just check all those buried recently in Benue; they are mainly Christians. Check all the attacks, you will discover that Christians are being killed in their numbers. Is this another form of carrying out a hidden agenda or are these killers on conquest mission?

‘The worst is that those behind the dastardly acts are yet to be made known. What are they waiting for?

“They said it was communal crisis, why not name the communities involved? I saw trailer loads of dead bodies going for the mass burial and I ask, why are they not using the Don Waney’s method to get the killers in Benue State?

“Operation Python Dance was declared on the harmless IPOB protesters and many were gunned down for no just cause,’ Bishop Ezeokafor said.