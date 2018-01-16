The Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Captain Abdulsalami Mohammed, has disclosed that the institution was yet to access its 2017 budget releases due to bureaucratic problems.

He gave made disclosure to journalists after his 2018 budget defence in Abuja.

He explained that the delay in release of 2017 budget had caused a setback to the operations of the institution, adding they had incurred extra expenses.

“Non release of the 2017 budget as at when due has frustrated some of our efforts.

”The first 8% of the budget was released from the time that it was signed into law from December 2016 and the second tranche of 55% was released in 3rd week of December, 2017. As we speak, it was yet to get to our office”, he said.

He further explained that they would use the funds released so far to acquire aircraft that will enhance operations of the Institute.

”We have made a commitment to purchase Boeing 737, which is important to the College.

“And due to the inability to acquire the aircraft on time, some students were going abroad for training while incurring extra costs”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Adamu Aliero has commended the Rector for advancing activities of the college despite paucity of funds.

Aliero assured the Rector that the National Assembly would do everything within its powers to support the Institute.