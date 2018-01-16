Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has alerted the nation to fresh threats from cattle herders despite condemnations over their previous action.

The threats appear to dampen hopes of a permanent solution to the crisis rocking the state.

Farmers and herdsmen have turned the agrarian state into a theatre of war since the state government’s enactment of the anti-grazing law.

Governor Ortom said two more people had been killed in the last 48 hours after the burial of 73 persons.

According to Ortom, 18 herdsmen and three indigenes from the state who contravened the anti-grazing law were facing prosecution.

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), on Sunday, said the recent clashes between herdsmen and communities in Benue and Taraba were as a result of the unfavourable anti-open-grazing laws which some states enacted.

Nonetheless, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the government and people of Benue State to exercise restraint over the attacks on their communities.

He said all the perpetrators of violence in the state would be made to face the law.

The president spoke when he received a delegation of political leaders, traditional rulers, and elders of the state led by Governor Samuel Ortom at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari spoke in strong terms, saying all those involved in the conflict that culminated in the loss of lives would not escape justice, noting that this included any illegally-armed militia in the state.

The president again commiserated with all the victims of the attacks and the families who lost loved ones and property, noting that the government would make effort to ameliorate the situation of all the victims.

He said relevant agencies had been directed to start catering for their humanitarian needs.

“Your Excellency, the governor, and all the leaders here, I am appealing to you to try to restrain your people.

“I assure you that the police, the Department of State Security, and other security agencies had been directed to ensure that all those behind the mayhem get punished.

“I ask you in the name of God to accommodate your countrymen. You can also be assured that I am just as worried and concerned with the situation,’’ Buhari said.

He told the delegation that his administration had already begun a process of finding a lasting solution to the perennial challenge of herdsmen conflict with farmers and communities around the country.

He said the Inspector General of Police had been directed to relocate to the state to provide security for lives and property, urging all Benue indigenes to trust the security agencies and report all suspicious cases of movements in the state.

While responding to the president’s appeal, Governor Ortom said the tension would be reduced with the Federal Government’s intervention to find a lasting solution to the herdsmen attacks.

“We will leave here to rebuild confidence in our people,’’ he said.

The Tor-Tiv, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, said his entire domain had been thrown into mourning due to the incessant attacks.

“We want you to put an end to the gruesome situation,” he added.

MACBAN’s National Secretary, Baba Ngelijarma, had Sunday suggested that one of the causes of the conflicts was the exclusion of Fulani herders for several years.

Among the delegation at the Presidential Villa on Monday were Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu; former Senate President, David Mark; former Benue State governor, Sen. George Akume, and Sen. Barnabas Gemade.

Others were Sen. JK Waku; Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd); Brig. Gen. John Atom Kpera (rtd); former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa; Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbir Kyambe, and other members of the National and state Assemblies from the state.

The delegation arrived the Presidential Villa at exactly 12:00 noon and proceeded to the Council Chambers, where the Federal Executive Council meeting holds.

Sources privy to the meeting said the Benue delegation was not totally placated after the brief meeting.

They also wore long faces when they emerged from the meeting.

The governor, who briefed State House correspondents on the meeting, said plans were on to constitute local vigilante groups to protect lives and property in the state.

Ortom had previously opposed the setting up of cattle colonies, saying he didn’t understand the concept.

Regardless, he stood his ground when he met with the president.

He said Benue State may not be able to produce enough lands for cattle colonies being proposed by the Federal Government through the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh.

“You are aware of the challenge we have since the 1st of January up to this moment.

“Several people were killed, more than 60,000 people displaced – we are still counting.

“We thought it was wise as the father of the land and as the president of our country that there is need to meet with him (President Buhari) to interface with him.

“At a personal level, I spoke to the president on phone on the 1st of January when this incident occurred and he responded promptly.

“And I followed it up with a visit; he directed the relocation of IGP to Benue State in addition to sending additional troops from the military.

“So, the situation as at today is relatively calm although there are pockets of issues.

“For the past five days, we have witnessed two killings compared to what was happening before.

“Other places are relatively calm, the security men and the IGP and the Benue State government have been working day and night to ensure that we bring the situation under control and stop the killings.

“There are still security issues from one town to the other, like some few days ago we had an uproar in Makurdi Local Government headquarters of Benue State where some hoodlums wanted to take advantage.

“That is one of the things we have discovered, in trying to create confusion so that they can go in there and loot.

“We have made it known that for us in Benue State is that there is no room for anyone taking the law into his own hands.

“It is expected even when you are offended or someone violates the law, the best thing to do is to report, by that we will be able to mete out sanctions on such people.

“But when you take the law into your own hands you are inviting anarchy and we will not accept this.

“So, we are here to appreciate Mr. President for providing security – yesterday (Sunday) we also received relief materials based on his directives to NEMA, and it’s being shared among the five IDP camps that we have in Benue State.

“But beyond that we made strong appeal to Mr. President to arrest those people that perpetrated this act, the Miyetti Allah, Kautal Hore, because they are not above the law, they made inciting statements against our people and they came and perpetrated this act.

“Until this time I speak to you, they are still issuing out threats and it is not just anti-grazing law, it is occupation because of the manner with which they come and invade communities and take over land.

“I am not sure I am willing to join issues with anyone. We are law-abiding citizens; we are not going to let our people go out of control.

“We believe in the leadership of Mr. President because he is disciplined and he is an upright man and we believe he will be able to sanction these people and he did assure us that there is no room for impunity, the law of the land must take its course.

“So, those perpetrators – the IG was in the meeting – he directed the IG to arrest those who perpetrated this act and prosecute according to the law and assured us that he would do everything possible to ensure that Benue State leave peacefully, and there are no further killings.

“So basically that is why we came to see Mr. President.”

Asked if there were plans to create vigilante groups to provide additional security to the people, Ortom said livestock guards were in place as stipulated in the anti-grazing law.

“We are in the process of doing that but we have livestock guards in place, that is what the prohibition of the open grazing and establishment of ranching stipulates, that we should have livestock guards and that we are considering having that in place.”

Asked to disclose specific proposals discussed as solutions to the problem, he said: “Let me correct an impression: this meeting was at the instance of Benue stakeholders and not Mr. President calling us to a meeting.

“As the father of the land, we felt that let us interface with him, not just coming from the governor, but from the stakeholders.

“And also to send the message that I am not just on my own when people try to accuse me of promulgating a law which they don’t believe in.

“This is a law that originated from the people and all the stakeholders as you see them, we are solidly behind this law, because for us we feel that is the best way to end these farmers, herdsmen clashes.”