Ebonyi State Government said it has put everything in place to ensure the safety of Ebonyians from the hands of rampaging killer herdsmen, who might be planning to come into the State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ebonyi state, Sir Emmanuel Uzor, stated this while reacting to the statement made by the leaders of Miyetti Allah claiming responsibility for the deaths recorded in Benue State.

“We have put everything in place to ensure safety of our people in the hands of the rampaging killer herdsmen.

“His Excellency in his prompt response to the dangerously divisive tendencies that have posed great challenge to our nationhood had constituted security committee to ensure that there is no infiltration of killer herdsmen into the state.

“There has also been series of meetings with the Fulani living the state and all these were to ensure free information about the activities of the killer herdsmen in the state.

“In reacting to the pleas by the Miyati Allah in the state during Christmas homage that the state government should protect them from the hands of killer herdsmen, we have constituted a joint committee of both the Fulani herdsmen, the farmers in the state and security agents, all geared towards cross pollination of ideas on how to curb and stop the herdsmen from our neighbouring states from coming into Ebonyi State to unleash mayhem.

“As we all know that agriculture is our main stead, we have ensured that there is limitation to open grazing in the state and that is to show that we are ready to stop farmers herdsmen clashes which always lead to mayhem.”