The Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the crisis caused by Fulani herdsmen across the country.

Speaking with journalists, on Monday, Taraba CAN Chairman, Ben Ubeh, stressed that Buhari has been “sympathetic with his kinsmen, going by his handling of herdsmen killings in the country.”

Ubah challenged the Buhari-led Federal Government to stop playing politics with the lives of innocent Nigerians because he wants to please a particular group in the country.

Consequently, he called on the president to prevent the country from going into “another needless civil war”.

The Taraba CAN Chairman also highlighted that ranching was the best solution to the clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

He said, “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the northern emirs and the patrons of Miyetti Allah to rise up to the occasion and prevent the country from going into another needless civil war.

“Cattle breeding is a private business and you cannot force your private business on the resources of others. If the federal government creates cattle colonies, would they create piggery colonies across states in the north?

“We support ranching as the best solution to the killings going on in the country. Ranching is the way to go and the federal government should stop playing politics with the lives of innocent Nigerians to please a particular group in the country.

“For now, Mr. President seems to be sympathetic with his kinsmen, going by his handling of herdsmen killings in the country.”

Disclosing that they lost over 68 people to attacks by herdsmen in Taraba State, Ubeh said it would be in the interest of anybody if the people take up arms to protect themselves because government is failing in its responsibility.

“We lost over 68 people, including pastors in the attack in Lau and 11 in Wukari just last week; and pockets of killings are still going on.

“These killings are happening despite efforts by Governor Ishaku to restore peace in the state.

“We believe that these killings in the state are part of a renewed plot by some sponsored elements within and outside the state to destabilise the peace and cause people to flee as 2019 elections draw near.

“We, therefore, urge the federal government to live up to her constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people,” he added.