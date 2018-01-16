The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has said it will cooperate with St. George’s University to investigate a sexual harassment allegation involving a former lecturer of the institution, Dr. Francis Fakoya.

The lecturer was accused of sexual misconduct in a Facebook post by Funke Dezarn, a former student of the school. Although, Fakoya had since left OAU, his present employer, St. George’s University (SGU), in Grenada, West Indies said it was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against its Nigerian staff, Dr Francis Fakoya.

OAU, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, on Monday, disclosed that Fakoya who was a former staff left the school 15 years ago.

The Management described the allegation against Fakoya as ‘grievous’, adding that it will fully investigate the allegation and get to the root of the matter as the school has zero tolerance for any form of harassment.

The statement read, “The attention of the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has been drawn to an allegation of sexual harassment, trending on social media, levelled against one Dr. Francis Andy Fakoya, a former lecturer in the Department of Anatomy of our university.

“Fakoya had left the services of the university about 15 years ago.

“The allegation against him, which purportedly occurred while still in the employment of the university, is considered by the management to be too grievous.

“We are prepared to fully cooperate with the Medical School of St. George’s University, Caribbean Island, the alleged victim(s), and or any other group, to fully investigate the allegation and get to the root of the matter.

“We wish to inform the general public, particularly the stakeholders in the education sector, that the Management of OAU has zero tolerance for any form of harassment, and most especially, sexual harassment, in whatever guise.

“The university also prides itself in having one of the best established Centre for Gender and Policy Studies in the world.

“Our students and staff are hereby encouraged to report any form of sexual, material or financial harassment to the university management or to the Centre for Gender and Policy Studies, which is technically and administratively saddled with the responsibility of fighting sexual abuse and gender discrimination, for immediate action.”