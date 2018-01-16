The Acting Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr Shettima Abba, has called for close synergy between the commission, governors, National Assembly members and other stakeholders.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Mr Dipo Akinsola, Director, Public Affairs and Communication, FCC, Abuja.

The acting chairman made the call at an engagement with the Senate Committee public hearing on FCC’s 2018 budget defence.

Abba said this synergy was necessary in order to ensure that all anomalies in terms of under-representations are adequately addressed.

He solicited for the assistance of the senators particularly from the states where the commission had no state officers to interface with the governors of those states.

He said such collaboration would help the commission secure land to build its state offices, enable it meet its mandate of monitoring manpower, and even distribution of amenities and infrastructural facilities.

The statement also quoted Abba debunking some media reports on Jan. 12 as telling the Senate Committee that Commissioners indulge in job racketeering.

“The report was not true and did not represent what transpired at the Senate Committee hearing on the Federal Character Commission’s 2018 budget defence,’’ it said.

It therefore advised the media to always seek for clarification before going to press, assuring that “our doors are always open’’.