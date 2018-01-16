The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Monday inaugurated 14 projects worth over N1.4 billion at the Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa.

The projects inaugurated are: Faculty of Agriculture phase I, II and III, Faculty of General Studies, Centre for Entrepreneurship, Centre for E-Learning, Academic Staff Office Block for Faculty of Arts, Biotechnology Laboratory.

Others are: Computer Science Department, Classrooms and Offices Block, Faculty of of Management Science Phase I, University Clinic and Postgraduate Hostel Phase I.

TETFUND Executive Secretary, Dr Abdullahi Baffa, who inaugurated the projects, commended the university for executing the projects prudently.

“I want to congratulate the Vice-Chancellor for achieving this feat.

“Since the establishment of the TETFUND, this is the first time we are inaugurating the highest number of projects in a single day.

“We commend you for supervising these projects to completion, while many universities are battling corruption charges against contractors the FUD had the mindset to organise themselves to achieve such feat.

“I salute your mindset to deliver these projects, in fact, you delivered them qualitatively.

“And for you to prudently execute these 14 gigantic projects, I am happy to inform you that over N3 billion was allocated to this university in 2017,” Baffa said.

He also urged the university to start the process of accessing the N100 million fund approved to it as zonal intervention for its services and students’ shuttle buses.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Fatima Batul-Mukhtar, said that N1.4 billion was expended by the University on the construction of all the projects inaugurated from the 2013 and 2014 special and normal interventions funds.

She added that the college of medicine and health sciences complex and the university sports complex also sponsored by TETFund would be inaugurated in February to serve as part of its third pre-convocation programmes.

“I will like to extend our profound gratitude to TETFUND and the Federal Government for these lofty interventions.

“I also want to appreciate the efforts of the the various contractors that successfully executed these projects,” she added.