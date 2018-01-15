The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Monday reiterated his resolve to fight corruption adding that he is not bothered that the Senate is yet to confirm his appointment.

Magu who made this statement during his visit to the Lagos Chief Judge, Mrs Opeyemi Oke, at her office at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos, also said, whether he is confirmed by the Senate or not, the fight against corruption must go on.

“At least you recognise that we are working and the Anti-graft agency is mobilising everyone to support in the unified fight against corruption.

“Everybody has a responsibility in this fight and we are here to mobilise you also. Its been a tough one and we are going to increase the tempo in the fight against corruption this year. This time, we are fighting hard like never before.

“We cannot fight corruption alone and we need the individual efforts of the journalist or judicial correspondents also.

“Journalists must join us in the fight and desist from collecting brown envelopes.

“I want to thank you all for supporting what we are doing and urge you all to continue the good work,” he said.

“I am not distracted or discourage by that position because the fight against corruption is to protect both our present and future generation.

“I appreciate the role of the judiciary and if you have noticed, the new Lagos State Chief judge is really a hardworking person and has put in so many useful platforms with the efforts of other judges.