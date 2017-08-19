The Governor of Zamfara State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari, has said the return of President Muhammadu Buhari after over 100 days in office will impact positively on the economy and the security sector.

Yari who spoke to State House correspondents on the tarmac of the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, said Nigerians will notice the difference between when he was away and when he is around.

According to him, despite the fact that the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, did a good job at coordinating affairs when his boss was away, there be clear difference when the head is around and takes decision.

Yari said, “This is the moment that Nigerians have been waiting for over 90 days. We as governors that paid him a visit what we saw the first time we reported to Nigerians, Nigerians will see for themselves. We pray to God to give the President good health and for him to continue to manage the economy for the benefit of Nigerians.”

On the impact of the economy, he said, “It will impact seriously because is just like a body when the head is cut off so the body will not make any meaningful achievement. The fact that he has a vibrant Vice President who can work effectively when he is not around does not mean you can compare the difference between when he is around and when the two of them are around. It will impact on the economy and it will impact on the security, it means so many things will change.”

The Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said, “Nigerians are happy and we are happy. We did say when we visited that he was doing better and will soon return. It will impact on the socio economic activities in the country because now that the number decision maker is now around. He and his deputy will take decision together and things will be done in a more quicker way. We will see improvement.”

On the impact on the economy, he said, “It impact on security there is no doubt about the because there are certain decision you know the Acting President will have to communicate him but now that he is coming back that would no longer be necessary.”

Some of those at the airport are National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongunu, Senior Special Assistants on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Laolu Akande, the Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media, Lauretta Onochie, among others.