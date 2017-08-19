A cross section of Akwa Ibom citizens have expressed delight over the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical treatment abroad.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Uyo on Saturday, a former Minister of Lands and Housing, Mr. Nduese Essien, said he was happy that the President was back home.

Essien said Nigeria needed the President to come back in good health so as to provide leadership in this period of economic recession.

“It is proper for him to come back to continue his work in the country,” Essien said.

In his reaction, the chairman of Etim Ekpo Transition Committee, Mr. Udeme Eduo, said the return of the President would help to dispel speculations about his health status.

“We are all happy to see him come back home in good health. As the father of the nation, we, his children, are happy to welcome him back to Nigeria.

“We hope to see renewed fight to get rid of corruption. We pray that he will continue to engage the Niger Delta people like the Acting President did,” Eduo said.

Eduo expressed the hope that the return of the president would add fillip to the economy and political activities in view of build up to 2019.

In another reaction, the state coordinator of Civil Liberty Organisation, Mr. Clifford Thomas, said that it was a good thing for the president to come back healthy.

Thomas advised the president to look critically at the economy with a view to resolving volatile exchange rate regime and also tackle insecurity in most parts of the country.

“In his absence a lot of things had happened, it is expected that he leverages on the gains made by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo,” Thomas said.