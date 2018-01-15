The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), has lauded Governor Okozie Ikpeazu of Abia State for rejecting ceding of any part of the state for the establishment of ‘Cattle Colonies’ for the grazing of cattle by Fulani herdsmen.

The group also commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, for boldly and openly declaring that the state would not condone with the Fulani herdsmen criminal activities of killing and rapping of women in the state.

A statement by the leader of MASSOB, Mr. Uchenna Madu, said that the allegation that the Federal Government was planning to establish colonies for Fulani herdsmen and their cattle in southern states of the federation would fail due to the danger inherent in it.

Madu also alleged that Fulani herdsmen and their kinsmen were pawned in an agenda to overrun all towns in southern and middle belt parts of the country in order to institute emirs in places like Owerri, Enugu, Benin, Agatu, Wukari, Abeokuta and other towns where Federal Government had planned to create grazing reserves colonies for Fulani herdsmen.

His words, “We salute the eloquent courageous spirit of Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for opposing the anti peoples federal government policy which only favors the Fulani and their cows”.

“Establishing colonial village for Fulani herdsmen and their cows simply means allowing a known enemy to dine, wine and sleep with a hated opponent. The Fulani are parasitic in nature. The Fulani has no ideals, no ambitions such as sensual in character. A Fulani man is a fatalist, spendthrift and a gambler. He is gravely immoral and is seriously diseased that he is a menace to any community to which he seeks to attach himself”.

“With the ancestral, religious and tribal orientations of the Fulani, including the nature of their occupational specialisation, it would be difficult and impossible for the Fulani to cohabit with non-Muslim communities mostly the Igbo.

“It will not be farfetched to conclude that the Fulani herdsmen and their kinsmen are pawns in an agenda to overrun all towns in Nigeria, So that we will have emirs in Owerri, Enugu, Benin, Agatu, Wukari, Abeokuta and other towns where Federal government is planning to create grazing reserves colonies for Fulani herdsmen”.

“MASSOB also commend the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, for boldly and openly declared that Anambra State can never condole with Fulani herdsmen criminal and terrorist activities. These bold protectives step taken by some Igbo governors is acceptable by MASSOB”.

“We also advice current Igbo governors to emulate the infrastructural developing spirit of Anambra State former governor, Mr. Peter Obi on his development stride on educational, economic, transportation, health, sports, agricultural sectors.

“Some other sleeping governors should wake up from their cowardice slumbering and follow the fearless footsteps of their counterparts in infrastructural development of their respective States,” Madu stated.