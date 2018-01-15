Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday urged Nigerians to sustain support for families of fallen heroes and those living with disabilities.

Ambode, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, made the call after laying a wreath in commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The event took place at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The governor urged Nigerians to embrace peace, shun violence and use dialogue to resolve conflicts.

He said the celebration was a reminder of the sacrifices of fallen heroes.

“Today marks the high point of the remembrance programme which commenced on Dec. 20, 2017, with the launch of the Emblem Fund.

“The wreath that we have laid symbolises our appreciation of the supreme price paid by gallant members of the Armed Forces in the defence of the sovereignty of our fatherland and in the struggle to preserve our national unity.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to sustain the support and care for the families of fallen heroes and those living with disabilities.

“One of the ways we can give the support is to engage the services of these ex-servicemen and women, some of whom have suffered physical disabilities while defending the territorial integrity and unity of our nation,’’ he said.

The governor prayed that the sacrifices of the heroes should not be in vain but should keep Nigeria united and strong.

The deputy governor earlier inspected a guard of honour mounted by detachments of the army, navy, air force, police and the Nigerian Legion.

After the wreath-laying, the armed forces made gun salute, after which the deputy governor led some dignitaries to the pigeon case, where she released birds to signify peace.

Other notable personalities, who laid wreaths, include Speaker Mudashiru Obasa of Lagos State House of Assembly, the state Chief Judge Opeymi Oke and Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos.

Commanders of military and para-military formations and a representative of the widows of the fallen heroes also laid wreaths.

Participants at the ceremony were offered free sugar level, hypertension and malaria screening.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated every January 15 to honour fallen heroes and surviving ones including those who suffered various deprivations as a result of wars.