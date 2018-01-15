The National Youth Service Corps has directed the 2017 BATCH “B” STREAM II prospective corps members deployed to Benue and Taraba states to go to Kogi State for their orientation course.

The NYSC made this announcement on its Twitter handle on Monday.

It said registration for this set of corps members will commence on January 19 in Asaya, Kabba, Kogi State.

Recall that the NYSC had suspended the orientation camp, which was scheduled to start on January 16, in Benue and Taraba State.

According to NYSC, the venue for the orientation course is NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Asaya, Kabba, Kogi State.

“This is to inform all 2017 Batch “B” Stream ll Prospective Corps Members deployed to Benue and Taraba States that their Orientation Course has been rescheduled,” the scheme said.

It said registration of the corps members would start on Friday January 19 and end on the midnight of Saturday January 20, while the swearing-in ceremony will be on Monday January 22.

The NYSC scheme was created in 1973 to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war.”

According to the law establishing the scheme, its purpose is primarily to inculcate in Nigerian youth the spirit of selfless service to the community, and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood of all Nigerians, irrespective of cultural or social background.